Doug was born in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 30, 1927, to Benjamin Elsworth and Elizabeth (Clinton) Doty. When he was young, his parents and three brothers (Benjamin (Jack), Roy and Michael) and four sisters (Elizabeth, Francis, Patricia and Ruth) moved to a farm in Huggins, Mo, where he lived and worked until he entered the Army on Dec. 15, 1950.
On Dec. 9, 1952, after serving two years in Korea, he received an honorable discharge at the rank of corporal. He returned to the family farm and soon resumed dating his soul mate, Juanita Esther (Nita) Hutsell. The two were married in June 1953 and from that union had two daughters (Brenda and Vicki) and four grandchildren (Christopher, Zachary, Jacob, and Cassidy).
The two parted at his beloved Nita's death in 2006. During their marriage, he worked as a mechanic in Washington State, Oregon and Missouri; and after moving to Springfield, Mo., he worked as a foreman at Reyco Foundry.
After leaving Reyco, he worked as manager at Paddle Wheel Tree Farm in Roby, Mo. Living and working at Paddle Wheel was his true love. Doug was always busy. Even in retirement he worked at raising cattle, building bird houses, cutting wood, gardening and an unending list of other projects. He believed that hard work made life worthwhile. He almost always sang or hummed while he worked – always a little off key! As a younger man he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but later on he preferred feeding and watching the animals that wondered onto his yard.
Doug was a true MacGyver man. He could make or repair almost anything with duct tape, some wire and a hammer. He had a great sense of humor and he never met a stranger. He was a great story teller. He was kind and generous and would offer help to anyone; friend or stranger. He felt that every person had value. He never held a grudge. Doug never turned anyone away who was in need. He was the kind of person who left a positive mark on everyone he met. His positive attitude was contagious and most people were better – kinder - having known him.
In his later years dementia set in and tried to rob him of everything. It tried for decades, and on April 18, 2020, it took his life. Dementia took a lot from Doug, but it was never able to take away his loving and kind heart. At his passing, he was surrounded by family and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
A celebration of life will be scheduled some time in the future.
