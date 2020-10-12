Dorothy Davis passed on peacefully and naturally into Heaven Oct. 3, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, with her daughter, Cynthia Davis Keith, by her side.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, Virgil Davis and her son, Terry Davis. She is survived by her brother, Charles Orrell of Joplin, Mo.; her three daughters, Jan (and Reggie) Cole of Houston, Mo.; Cynthia Davis Keith of San Antonio, Texas; and Lisa (and Bill) Gladdue of Sarasota, Fla.
Surviving grandchildren are: Casey (and Isaac) Olvera of Austin, Texas; Rowdy (and Tina) Carson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Travis (and Kristen) Cole, of Grand Junction, Colo.; Brison (and Sarah) Cole of Grand Junction, Colo.; Clara Keith of Norfolk, Va.; Desiree Gladdue-Simeon (and Frantz Simeon), of Tampa, Fla.; Chris Gladdue of Jacksonville, Fla.; Gina (and Frank) Spadavecchio of Chapel Hill, N.C., and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was born Dorothy Dean Orrell, in Lockwood, Mo., on Jan. 13, 1931, the daughter of Virgil M. Orrell and Ethel Rector Orrell. She graduated from Lockwood High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Music, English and Theatre Education from Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, Mo. A music educator, performer enthusiast her whole life, she was employed by the Missouri school districts of Mountain Grove, Success, Houston and Raymondville, as a music and band teacher for over 30 years and is remembered well by many of her students.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston, Mo., where she played the organ, piano, sang and directed the choir for over 40 years. She later became a member and sang in the choir at St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Sarasota, Fla., from about 2002 to 2015.
Around 1977, Dorothy Davis began running — first for exercise and very soon as a competitive sport. As well as a runner, she also became a triathlete, bike racer and swimmer. She competed in many 10K runs like the Sunshine Run in Springfield, the Hospital Hill Half-Marathon in Kansas City and several marathons in St. Louis.
She won medals in the Missouri State Games and was a Silver and Gold National Senior Games Olympiad in swimming and triathlon in the early 2000s. While in her 70s, she appeared in Triathlete Magazine. In her early 80s she was still race walking and biking (at 25 miles a ride) at Myakka State Park near her home in Sarasota, Fla.
Many in Houston will recall seeing her in the wee hours of the morning while out running on Brushy Creek Road. Houston students knew “Mrs. Davis” as their music and piano teacher. We, her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren knew her as an amazing role model, a loving mother and grandmother, always there for us through everything, dropping all else to listen when we needed her attention.
We are grateful for so many things, including the loving acceptance and respect she taught us to have for all people, and a faithful love of God, revealed through her example in the good and bad times in her life. She will be with us always — her love of us and those around her, her compassion, her music, her sense of humor and her quiet strength — until we are all together again.
No memorial service is planned for now. We will gather at a later date in Houston, Mo., to hold a celebration of her life. Donations may be made in her memory to: American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, Colo. 80221
Persons can send an online condolences to www.schertzfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Schertz Funeral Home.
