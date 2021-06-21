DORIS LEA SHELLEY
Doris Lea Shelley was born to Mabel Edna (Mayfield) and Virgil Vanburen Brown July, 14, 1930, in Coffeyville, Kan. She passed away at her home on June 17, 2021, in Licking, Mo.
She was married June 6, 1947, to Melvin Walter Shelley.
They had three daughters: Sharon Elaine, baby Shelly and Brenda Sue. She was a member of the Roby Assembly of God for years. Mrs. Shelley also loved going fishing, playing bingo, attending yard sales, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Shelley was known to have anything that you could have needed in the trunk of her car.
In her younger years, she was known by grandkids as “Hot Rod Granny'' due to her cars of choice: a Camaro and Beretta GT.
She is preceded in death by parents; husband; daughter, baby Shelly; six brothers, Paul Clarence Brown, Harold Leo Shetler, twins Darrell and Ferrell Brown, Herschel Hurbert Brown and Larry Alvin Brown Sr; one sister, Helen Louise Loughridge; and two half-brothers, Hal and Roy Brown.
Mrs. Shelley is survived by two daughters, Sharon Elaine Mitchell of Licking, Mo., and Brenda Sue Mooney of Success, Mo.; one sister, Shirley Alice Holbrook; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Roby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Bob Troutt officiating. Burial was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Stephen Gale, Tommy Gale, Jr, Christopher Mooney, Michael Mitchell, Chance Gale and Trace Gale.
