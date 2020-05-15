Doris Leona Mason went to be with her Lord at the age of 86 on May 14, 2020.
Doris was born on March 12, 1934, to Wade and Lola Rucker Fogerson in Mountain Grove, Mo.
She married Lyle Mason Sr. on March 7, 1953. To this union they had two children, Lyle Mason Jr. and Vicki Mason Hart.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle Mason Sr.; in-laws, Fred and Mable Mason; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Mason; her brother and his wife, Austin and Lucille Fogerson; her brothers, Harold Fogerson, Lonnie Fogerson and Bobby Lee Fogerson; her sister and her husband, Elizabeth and Harry Wray; her sisters, Jessie Lloyd and Opal Hawkins Fornero; her-sisters-in-law, Eunice Mason, Ruth Shorter and baby Lulu Fogerson; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Shorter, Fred Mason II and Leslie Mason.
She is remembered by her children, Lyle Mason Jr, of Wylie, Texas, and Vicki Mason Hart and husband, J.K. Hart, of Houston, Mo.; six grandchildren: Misti Mason Tucker and husband, Stephen, of Wylie Texas, Cara Mason Schmidt and husband, Justin, of Rockwall, Texas, Jami Mason Elrod and husband, Jason, of St. Louis, Mo., Jessa Mason Werner and husband, David, of Wylie, Texas, Amber Hart Hooper, and husband, Brad, of Houston, Mo., and Dylan Hart, and wife, Kristin, of Houston, Mo.; 11 great-grandchildren: Emory and Levi Tucker, Riley, Sadie and Aubrey Schmidt, Adley and Colson Werner, Gage Hart, Emily Honeycutt, Cole Hooper and Nicole Hooper Cook; her sister, Barbara Millham; two brothers-in-law, Bill Millham and Doyle Mason; two sisters-in-law, Doris N. Mason and Delores Russell; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris accepted the Lord in October 1957. She loved the Lord and was a devoted member of the church congregation. She was a strong woman, a homemaker, loving mother and caregiver. With a servant’s heart she cared for all of her family, including brothers and sisters in their time of need. She truly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles and playing games with family. She made all those around her feel special.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, in Pine Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating.
The family requests memorials to Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
Pallbearers are J.K. Hart, Brad Hooper, Tyler Sparks and Cory Hart. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
