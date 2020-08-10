Dora Bee (Hanson) Stalder, age 85, was born June 9, 1935, in Cuba, Mo., to Jess and Addie (Campbell) Hanson. She passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
Dora grew up around Upton until moving to Cabool where she attended school. She later moved to Houston. She had one daughter, Vickie Floyd.
She married Doug Stalder on Dec. 31, 1971, and was married until his death in November 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Doug; a great-granddaughter; three brothers; and two sisters.
Dora is survived by her daughter, Vickie Floyd of Houston, Mo.; two grandsons, Jimmy Cross of Springfield, Mo., and Tony Cross of Houston, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Kody of Springfield, Mo., Kristan of West Plains, Mo., and Emily of Houston, Mo.; two brothers, Kenneth Hanson and Loretta of Cudahy, Wis., and Jimmy Hanson and Donna of Troy, Mo.
Dora attended Northside Baptist Church, where she was baptized by Wesley Wallace.
Dora worked at Rawlings in Licking, Mo., and International Shoe, then Brown Shoe Co., where she retired when they closed.
She loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to Seneca and Las Vegas with friends Betty and Kay. Dora was an avid Bingo player and loved visiting with her friends.
Dora will be missed by all that knew and loved her. No goodbyes just see you later.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home. Houston. A graveside memorial is at 11:30 a.m. at Hickory Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Gayer officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
