Donna Hazel Cherry, 85, was born on Oct. 25, 1934, in Duke, Mo., to Henry and Millie Winters Regan. She passed away April 14, 2020, in Houston, Mo.

Mrs. Cherry loved gardening and making floral arrangements. She also enjoyed writing short stories and poetry.

She is survived by her son, Keith Cherry; two daughters, Carmen Cherry and Kela Canterbury; brother, James Reagan; sister, Catherine Kofahl; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be held private upon the family’s request.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

