Donald Ray Hansford, beloved husband, dad and grandpa, departed this life at home on Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on May 7, 1946, to John and Ruby (Cheek) Hansford and grew up in Roby, Mo., where he still resided at the time of his death.
He graduated from Plato High School in 1965, was stationed in Alaska while he served in the Army and worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in Fort Leonard Wood for 30 years. He married Lois Carlson on May 26, 1974, and together they raised three daughters.
Don was an avid music lover who taught himself the guitar, harmonica and fiddle. He was part of several bands and became good friends with the other musicians. He enjoyed shooting hoops, particularly free throw competitions, which he was sure to win. He also liked telling stories about his family and friends, especially tales about his childhood that made his sisters sound ornerier than him. He enjoyed fishing and small game hunting and valued common sense, hard work and good stewardship. A member of Roby Christian Church, he served as an Elder and followed Jesus all his life.
Don is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lois; three daughters, Christina Coryell and her husband, Mike, of Grovespring, Mo.; Cindy Long and her husband, Dane, of Houston, Mo.; and Karri VanDruff and her husband, Lonnie, of Buffalo, Mo.; two sisters, Gladys Traxler and her husband, Walter, of Kunkle, Ohio; and Pat Beauchamp and her husband, Larry, of Dixon, Mo.; one honorary daughter, Linda Meckem and her husband, Dave, of Plato, Mo.; eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, two honorary grandchildren and many good friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s honor can be made to one of the places he played music — the Citizens Center of Northwest Texas County. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Jeff Wofford officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Dane Long, Michael Coryell, Lonnie VanDruff, Dave Meckem, Andy Justice, and Leo Niebruegge.
