Donald Ray Barton, Sr, age 82, son of Arthur Alonzo and Ora Mae (Driesel) Barton was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Licking, Mo. He passed away May 7, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
He married Melbalean Bland on March 31, 1959, and to this union four children were born, Helen, Donald, Clarissia, and Kathy.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Ora; his brothers, Roger and Ronald; his wife, Melbalean; one daughter, Helen McLarning; two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Anthony Jr; and numerous other family members.
He is survived by his children: Donald Ray Barton, Jr (Jerry Lynn) of Raymondville, Mo., Clarissia Kinserlow of Raymondville, Mo., and Kathy Barton of Raymondville, Mo.; four grandchildren, Mindy (John) Harris of Deltona, Fla., Don Barton III of Raymondville, Mo., Courtney Barton of Raymondville, Mo., and Nicke (Anthony) Clouse of Licking, Mo.; two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Daniel; and one very spoiled poodle, Daisy, of the home.
Don loved God, his family and friends, and he considered his wife’s family as his own. He always had a ready smile and a kind word for others. Don attended Vollmar School and then went to work. He worked many jobs, including International Shoe Company, logging, driving a school bus, owning and running a gas station with his father in Raymondville, Mo., and he was a truck driver for many years, which he eventually retired from. Don also served on the Raymondville School Board and was at one time the mayor of Raymondville. He loved running in to old friends and visiting, especially truck drivers, who knew him as Marcel.
The last few years of his life he spent close to home, enjoying his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We love you Pop.
Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St Louis or St Louis Children’s Hospital.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Boone Creek Cemetery with Chaplain Mike Walker officiating. Pallbearers were Donnie Barton Jr, Wesley Fortune, Anthony Clouse, John Goins, John Harris and Herb Akers. Services were entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.
