Donald Leroy Roland, Sr, age 70, of Hartshorn, Mo., passed away June 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. He was born Aug. 29, 1949, to Curtis Donald and Violet Juanita (Ipock) Roland in California.
He is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Roland; his parents, Juanita and David Denton; and a daughter, Melissa Smith.
Donald grew up in Eminence, Mo., and graduated from Eminence High School. He attended Hartshorn Assembly of God as long as his health permitted.
He married Esther Cullum in Eminence, Mo., April 16, 1974, and they raised six children. He owned Don’s Garage in Summersville and supported his family as a mechanic for several years, later he owned and operated his own trucking company.
Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Esther Roland, of the home; two sons, Curtis Donald Roland and wife, LeeAnn, of Parma, Idaho, and Donnie Roland, Jr, and wife, Peggy of Mountain View, Mo.; three daughters, Christy Sanders and husband, Johnny of Van Buren, Mo., Stacy Johnston and husband, George of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Melanie Curlile of Mountain View, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Debbie Ipock (Ronnie), Kathy Walker (Dennis), Pamela Clemons (Linnie) all of Eminence, Mo., and Tena Pullium of Van Buren, Mo.; and a brother, Dennis Denton (Adina) of Summersville, Mo.
Donald enjoyed horses, farming, hunting, fishing and just watching the wildlife. Every morning you could find him at Young’s Café when his kids were growing up, or Frankie’s Store, in his later years, drinking coffee and eating breakfast with the guys, figuring out all the world’s problems.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family is hosting a Celebration of his Life at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at at the Hartshorn Assembly of God. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.