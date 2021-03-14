Donald Lee Hubbs, 80 of Houston, Mo., passed away March 13, 2021, at his home. He was born April 18, 1940, at Ashley Creek, Mo., to Lecil and Lillie Scantlin Hubbs.
Mr. Hubbs was saved as a young boy at Central Baptist Church. After finishing high school, he worked at International Shoe Co. until it closed. While working there he met Marlene Burris, and they married Feb. 4, 1961.
In 1965 they entered the artificial flower business for funerals and cemeteries. They operated Don Hubbs Artificial Flowers for 50 years.
Mr. Hubbs enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and friends in earlier years. He and his wife liked fishing and traveling and making music with family and friends. He also enjoyed fish fries and cookouts with family and friends at the lake.
In March 2013, Mr. Hubbs had a stroke, that took his short-term memory and part of the sight in his right eye. In 2016 he had cancer. In 2020 he had another stroke that left him unable to walk.
Mr. Hubbs attended Northside Baptist Church if health permitted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lecil and Lillie Hubbs; a sister, Lois Richards; and two nephews.
Don is survived by his wife of the home; and four nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Don Hubbs Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10- 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Lynn Gayer officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
