Donald Lee Bell, 32, of Elk Creek, Mo., passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Seville Care Center in Salem, Mo.

No services are planned at this time.

All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem.

He is survived by his mother, Florence Bell.

