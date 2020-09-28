Donald Lee Hanson Jr., age 80, was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Albany, Ga., to Donald Lee Hanson, Sr. and Irma Story Hanson. He passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at his home in Licking, Mo., with family by his side.
Mr. Hanson grew up in Tallahassee, Fla. He graduated from Leon High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. He married Karol Kay Bussard, in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 17, 1960. They had three children, David, Don and Kay.
He served in the U.S. Army in active duty for six months and eight years in the Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Karol Kay Hanson; two sons, Don Hanson III and wife Tina, and David Hanson and wife, Tricia; a daughter, Kay Miller and husband, Paul, all of Licking, Mo.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Price of Arizona.
Mr. Hanson owned his own construction business where he built many homes. He also taught high school in Albany, Ga., was a real estate broker in North Carolina. He was an avid fishman, so he opened and operated a family business called Fisherman III Marine Supply and Tackle Store with Seafood Market in Tallahassee, Fla. He spent the last 30 years in the Ozarks, where he carved exquisite wood carvings. He was a deeply spiritual man with a close connection to God and was adored by his family.
Online condolences can be sent to www.evansfh.com.
The family will hold a private celebration of life later. Cremation under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
