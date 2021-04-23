Donald Eugene Owens, 77, passed away April 21, 2021, at his home in Licking, Mo.
Mr. Owens was one of seven children of John and Lucinda Perryman Owens. He was born on June 22, 1943 at Conway, Mo.
At the age of 21, he met his future wife, June. They were married in March 1965, and together they shared 56 years. He gave his life to Jesus in 1965.
Mr. Owens was active in his community; and a farmer, growing vegetables that were sold at local farmers markets each summer. He loved spending time visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, June; his daughter, Shirley Fasbinder, St. Louis, Mo.; two grandchildren, his sister, Wanda Ginnings, Eldridge, Mo.; his brother, Jimmy Owens, Willard, Mo.; along with several other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Owens Jr.; his parents; his brothers, Leon Owens, Jerry Owens and Bill Owens; his sister, Loretta Lormis; and an infant brother.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, Mo. A visitation begins at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be private in Shafer Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
