Donald Clay Morgan, age 70, of Bucyrus, Mo., went to his eternal home on Jan. 7, 2021. He was born to Victory and Eula (McKee) Morgan on Feb. 13, 1950, in Hartshorn, Mo.
He graduated from Houston High School in 1968. Don joined the U.S. Marines Dec. 9, 1969, serving until Sept. 10, 1971. He was honorably discharged as a E-4, Corporal.
Don married Brenda Clark Oct. 25, 1974, and to this union they had two daughters, Feather and Fawn.
He was led to accept Jesus as his Savior by his mother-in-law, Ruth Clark. He attended Life Church for many years.
Don worked at various places around Houston, Western Auto Store, U.S. Conservation Department, U.S. Forestry and Brown Shoe Factory before being hired at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He worked at the U.S. Post Office there as a mail carrier and retired in 2013. He then renewed his real estate license and worked part time at Red Caboose Real Estate at Licking, Mo. He also raised a small herd of cattle.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Victory and Eula Morgan; grandparents, Vin and Edith Morgan, and Russell and Ollie McKee; his in-laws, Harold D. L. Clark, and Ruth L. Sanders Clark Sykes; nieces, Carrie Goforth and Vashti Keehner; and brothers-in-law, James Lee and David L. Clark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda of the home; two daughters, Feather Curtis (John) of Tennessee, and MSgt. Fawn Morgan of Hawaii; two granddaughters, Morgan and Emma Curtis; two brothers, Marion (Linda) Morgan, of Cabool, Mo., and Ben (Chris) Morgan of Colorado; a sister, Delaina Lee of Raymondville, Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Don was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons and Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Life Church, Houston, Mo., with Jim Millspaugh officiating. Burial with full military honors is in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers are Matthew Morgan, Daniel Morgan, Seth Clark, Adam Clark, Kenneth Moore and Lonnie Lee. Honorary pallbearers are James Dickerson and Darrell Lee.
