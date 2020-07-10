Dinsel Ray McColgin (Diesel Smoke) of Raymondville was born on Feb. 16, 1942, in the Oscar community to Virgil and Edna Johnson McColgin. He passed away at his home July 9, 2020.
He is a lifelong member of Wildwood House of Prayer. He attended Vollmar grade school and graduated from Licking High School in 1960.
Dinsel drove a truck for Cabool Oil Company and Missouri Wood Treating. Dinsel owned and operated his own truck the last 23 years – leasing to Rees Trucking. He also helped Lester Portrey with his wrecker.
Dinsel liked to drive fast cars and ride horses. He also liked to hunt. Later in life he enjoyed riding his bicycle.
Dinsel was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Will and Jesse McColgin; and his brother, Gary.
Dinsel is survived by his wife, Elsie; children, Dewayne McColgin, Deena and Bob Elmore, Blaine and Connie (Lindaman) McColgin; grandchildren, Allyssa Elmore, Steve and Danni Root; Kylee Elmore; Dakota McColgin; Josh and Kesley (McColgin) Storm and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Liam Storm.
Additional survivors are sisters-in-law Jolene, Greg and Heather Carson; Boot Bohon and Penny (McColgin) Williams; and Karen and Bob Johnson and family. Siblings Bonnie and Dean Clover and family, Jim and Louise McColgin and family and Jerry and Liz McColgin and family. A host of other family and friends, especially Theresa Barton, Bub Chipps, Cornelia Ferguson, Eddie Elledge and Dewayne Rees.
A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Vollmar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Dinsel McColgin. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.
