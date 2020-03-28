DIANNAH BARRETT

Diannah Lee Barrett was born on April 10, 1955, in Levelland, Texas, to Jonny William Murphy and Iva Lee Shifflett-Murphy. She went home to the Lord on March 25, 2020.
Diannah was married to Rhett L. Barrett on Dec. 2, 1984. During their life they enjoyed many happy memories together. When Rhett passed, she enjoyed many happy years with family and friends.
Diannah grew up in West Texas for most of her life. She was a 1973 graduate of Kermit High School. In 2000, she moved to Dallas, Texas, where she lived until she moved to Houston, Mo.
While living in Houston, she was active in both her church as well as her community. She was a member of New Horizon Church of the Nazarene. Anyone who knew her would say she was a woman who loved the Lord and was always willing to share how He worked in her life. Many would say it was a blessing to have known her.
Also, while living in Houston, she graduated from Metro Business College with a degree in Massage Therapy. After having sent all of her children to school she finally walked the stage in 2018. An accomplishment all her family and friends were proud of her for doing.
Diannah is survived by her three daughters, Rebecca Massie, Jessica Welhing and Lisa Hooper; two sons, Trinity Barrett and Christopher Barrett; one brother, Jonny William Murphy Jr.; and one sister, Deberah Murphy Decker.
During her life she had the joy of having 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also is leaving behind a great deal of friends and family for whom she was proud to have known.
Diannah was preceded in death by her husband, Rhett L. Barrett; her parents; grandparents, L.B. “Doc” and Oleda “Mae” Shifflett; aunt, Birdneal “Birdie” Lee; and nephew, Levi Decker.
Memorial services will be held in Houston, Mo., and Kermit, Texas. Due to unforeseen issues, these services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo., or New Horizon Church of the Nazarene in Houston, Mo.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.