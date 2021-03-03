Dewey Kenneth Breckenridge went to his heavenly home on Feb. 28, 2021, after living a full and blessed life on this earth for 89 years.
He is lovingly remembered by Bonnie, his wife of 69 years; daughter, Beverly Williams and her husband, Dean; son, Mark; two brothers, Carlon and Gale; three sisters, Emma Brasher, Ida Lenderman and Mary Mestas and her husband, Ben; one sister-in-law, Betty Breckenridge; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, and a host of other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Beulah; a brother, Coy; three sisters, Willadean, Naomi and Vera; and a son, Kenny Allen.
Ken gave his heart and life to Jesus in his early adult life and faithfully served at the Roby Baptist Church in countless ways, to include deacon, teacher and song leader. Everyone that knew him can testify to his love and devotion to his Savior.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War Feb. 4, 1952, and was honorably discharged Jan. 16, 1954.
Ken loved the outdoors whether he was fishing on the river, hunting in the woods, working in his vegetable and flower gardens, riding his tractor on the farm or just sitting on the front porch listening to the birds and petting his faithful dog, Sugar. He loved watching Cardinal baseball, especially when they were winning! He also loved singing Christian music (especially old hymns of the faith) and listening to gospel preaching.
Leaving a legacy of selfless and humble service, Ken strived to be what his heavenly Father wanted him to be. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed until we meet again.
“Well done thou good and faithful servant….enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
Memorials may be made to Long Hollow Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial with full military honors is at Long Hollow Cemetery. Pallbearers are Ron Farmer, Blake Brasher, Greg Brasher, Kevin Breckenridge, Steve Breckenridge, Edwin Breckenridge and Terry Farmer. Honorary pallbearers were Alvin Barton, Gerald Miller and Sheldon Burk.
