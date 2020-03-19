Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.