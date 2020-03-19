Dewaine Dunigan, age 79 (2 days shy of 80), son of Thurman and Ruth (White) Dunigan, was born March 18, 1940, in Licking, Mo. He passed away March 16, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
He met the love of his life Joyce Daniel at a church youth rally. After dating for three years they wed on Nov. 9, 1963, and enjoyed 56 wonderful years together.
Dewaine grew up in the Houston area where he helped at the family owned business Dunigan Auto Parts. He learned construction with his uncle Hubert and even worked on TV’s with uncle Doyle. Dewaine enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and served overseas in Germany as a helicopter mechanic for two years. After returning home he worked construction with Chuck Manier and built many homes himself in the Hamrick addition. The first being the one his family would call home for the next 52 years. He briefly worked for Simon Brothers as a painter. He then solely worked as the main painter for Gentry Construction for 35 years before retiring.
Even before retirement Dewaine enjoyed growing many varieties of plants and flowers in his greenhouse and was known for his large garden and the many fruits and vegetables he grew. He enjoyed building all types of woodwork crafts and selling at the local farmers market, where he made many friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing and being in the great outdoors. He was often seen at yard sales looking to add to a collection or to find a good deal.
Dewaine received Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a great man of faith and an example for his family. He was a member of the Assemblies of God/Pentecostal of Holiness churches over the years. He was very active, and held many roles such as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and prepared communion. Dewaine saw two building projects one at Houston Assembly of God and the other at Licking Pentecostal of Holiness where they were able to utilize his painting and carpentry skills that God had given. He also loved singing in the church choir or with his collection of Gaither videos at home.
He is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Delaine; and aunt, Gracie White.
Dewaine is survived by his wife Joyce of Houston, MO; three daughters: Teresa (Larry) Gayer of Lexington, Tenn., Julie (Dennis) Collins of Villa Ridge, Mo., and Amy (Andrew) Christeson of Houston, Mo.; one brother, Dean (Judy) Dunigan of Spokane, Wash.; eight grandchildren: Keri, Kevin, Kayla, Kylie, Krysten, Kloe, Braden and Emery; six great-grandchildren, Arieana, Braden, Issac, Victor, Parker and Kaylyn; and many other cherished family members and friends.
Dewaine always looked forward to spending time with his family and was a wonderful husband, father, papa and friend. Though he endured many health trials that got to be too much for this earthly body to endure. We rejoice in knowing that we will see his smiling face again in his perfect heavenly body. We will miss him greatly but are blessed in knowing such a sweet man of the Lord and will always cherish the memories that we made.
Services for Dewaine are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pastor Erin McConnell and Pastor Paul Richardson will officiate. Burial is in the Oak Hill Cemetery with full military Honors. Pallbearers are Braden Christeson, Kevin Gayer, Shawn Agee, Ray Valley, Darren Ice and Travis Ice; honorary pallbearers are Brad Gentry and Gary Gentry. The family requests memorials to Licking Assembly of God Church or Houston Senior Center. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
