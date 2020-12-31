Delma Frances (Scheets) Haney Preissle, age 84, was born July 27, 1936, at Yukon, Mo., the daughter of Randle Marcus and Piney Pearl (Sirdoreus) Scheets. She passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Virgil, and Billy Scheets; two husbands, Kermit Haney and Edward Preissle; and a son-in-law, Marty Baker.
Delma is survived by one son, Rob Haney, and wife Sandra; one daughter, Jeri Lynn Baker; six grandchildren, Chad Haney, Deedra Campbell, Emily Smith, Kelsey Huff, Caleb Baker and Jacinda Paulson; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James “JW” (Clara) Scheets of Yukon and Benny (Geneva) Scheets of Cabool; sister-in-law, Wilmadene Scheets; and numerous other family members.
Delma accepted Christ for her Lord and Savior early in life, and he blessed her with two loving husbands and family.
She married Kermit Haney on Jan. 4, 1958. He passed away Sept. 26, 1996. He built their home starting in 1960. She enjoyed working with him on many projects. She enjoyed simple things in life, such as mushroom hunting, cutting wood for the fireplace and picking rocks for the sign, walls, etc.
In 2000 she married Ed Preissle and they shared a great 11 ½ years before his passing in 2012. They enjoyed the family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They built a new home, and he still worked and dreamed of his old cars.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston, with Harvey Hoffman officiating.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Chad Haney, Caleb Baker, Travis Campbell, Colton Huff, Dalton Hunter and Darrell Scheets.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.