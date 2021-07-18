Della Katherine (Cross) Gale, 93, was born Aug. 31, 1927, to James and Melissa Morgan Cross. She passed away July 14, 2021, at her daughter's home in Lebanon, Mo.
She grew up in the Hartshorn area and after raising her children she worked for a time at the HD Lee factory in Houston.
Mrs. Gale enjoyed sewing, working in the flower beds and painting. She also loved music, singing and dancing. She cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Melissa Cross; two sons, Floyd Cross and Alvey Gale; brothers, Sonny Cole and Charles Cole; and a sister, Nona Capps. She was also preceded by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Della is survived by her children, Evelyn Meusch, Leta Angelly, Kathy Angelly, Lloyd Cross, Lennie Gale and Clinton Gale; 113 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great -grandchildren combined; three sisters, Margarete Hartman, Faye Cooley and Leona Ramirez as well as numerous nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
Services are 2 p.m., July 19, 2021, at Bradford Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Mayberry officiating. Interment is in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to www.bradfordfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.