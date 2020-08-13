Debra Annette Kimrey Turner, age 59, daughter of Robert Lee and Shirley Jean (Crews) Kimrey was born on Jan. 17, 1961, in Waynesville, Mo. She passed away Aug. 10, 2020. in her home in Roby, Mo.
She was raised in the Roby, Mo., area and attended Plato High School, graduating in 1979.
Debbie was a member of the Roby Christian Church for around 45 years.
She worked at H.D. Lee for 25 years, and then the Post Exchange Mess Hall at Fort Leonard Wood.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Kimrey; her grandparents, Elmer and Ruby Kimrey and Ransom and Ruth Crews; and her in-laws, Paul and Dorothy Turner.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Wilbur Dean Turner; mother, Shirley Kimrey; her sons, Stetson Levi Turner and wife Alicia, Zachary Boone Turner and wife, Bethany; grandkids, Oaklee, Caliber, Rowynn, Jaylin, Rylie and Adylee; one brother, Bobby Joe Kimrey; and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Debbie liked to gamble, play cards, dominos, ride the pickup on back roads and Paddy Creek. She enjoyed the family get-togethers with the all the food, laughter and fun.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services are 11 a.m. Aug. 14, at Roby Baptist Church, Roby, Mo.
Wes Mayfield officiated with burial in Long Hollow Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Hurst, Jeff Browning, Chris Crews, Eric Crews, Adam Kimrey and Jerry Kimrey. Honorary pallbearer was Albert Crews. The family requests memorials to the Debbie Turner Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com .
Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
