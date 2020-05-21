Private graveside services for Dean Smith, 87, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith passed away at 7:15 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
He was born Nov. 8, 1932, at Eunice, Mo., to Robert and Ruth Kaighin Smith. On Dec. 22, 1956, he was married at Tyrone, Mo., to Maria Grogan. Mr. Smith was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army. He attended SMSU now known as Missouri State University. Before his retirement, he was the Director at Division of Family Services in Texas County, Mo. He loved sports and going to car shows. Dean enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball, refereeing and announcing games for the Grizzlies. He was a member of the Grizzly Basketball Hall of Fame. Mr. Smith was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church, West Plains, and was a long time Gideon.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Smith of 63 years; one son, Stan Smith and wife, Lesa, of West Plains, Mo.; one granddaughter, Kristi Drummond and husband, Josh; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Brooks, of West Plains, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Eugene Grogan and wife, Lisa, of Lawrence, Kan.; and one nephew, Andy Grogan.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Smith will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m., Friday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, Mo., 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
