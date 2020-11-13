Coy Dean Clover, age 84, of St. Peters, Mo., was born on June 3, 1936, to Maggie Clover and raised by Roy and Maggie Hill in Raymondville, Mo. He passed away Nov. 9, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo.
Dean married Bonnie Jean Clover on Aug. 11, 1956. Dean started working in St. Louis in the construction field with his father-in-law, the late Virgil McColgin, soon after Dean and Bonnie moved to St. Louis where they stayed for the next 45 years.
Dean retired from the construction field in 1998 and two years later started building their retirement home in Raymondville, Mo., where they stayed for the next 15 years before moving to St. Peters, Mo., to be closer to his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Dean is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Jean Clover; his children, Randall Dean Clover of Licking, Mo., Kyle Lee and Michelle Clover of St. Louis, Mo., and Tina Renee’ and Randy Short of Maryland Heights, Mo.; five grandchildren, Jesse Dean and Melissa “Missy” Clover of Wentzville, Mo., Nancy Jean and Ryan Brzostowski of O’Fallon, Mo., Jacob Kyle Clover of St. Louis, Mo., Christopher Alan and Tara Robertson of St. Ann, Mo., and Krystal Renee’ Robertson of Maryland Heights, Mo.; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren, Luke, Caden, Brynn, Cooper, Cason, Brantley, Hunter and Levi, all of which stole his heart and were the light of his life; one sister, Betty Jones; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Dorvan Stringer officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Christopher Robertson, Jesse Clover, Ryan Brzostowski, Randy Short, Caden Brzostowski and Ronnie Moncrief.
