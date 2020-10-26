David Glen Lee, 60, the son of Leon Emerson and Opal Ruth Dewitt Lee, was born Oct. 12, 1960, in St. Louis. He passed away in Houston, Mo., on Oct. 21, 2020.
Mr. Lee grew up and attended school in Houston. He later worked as a logger and enjoyed his time spent in the timber.
He married Sharon Elaine Pelate on Aug. 17, 1979, and they had four children, Robert, Emerson, Joshua and Janice. They spent over 32 years together until her passing in 2012.
Mr. Lee enjoyed listening to music, classic cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He also loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon Lee; infant twin sons, Robert and Emerson; brothers, Bob and Freddie Lee; and sisters, Pat Hebert and Betty Jane Lee.
David is survived by his daughter, Janice Ellerbee of Rolla; a son, Joshua Lee; three grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Ford of Salem, Karen Shroup of Licking, Donna Voyles and Theresa Villarreal of Houston ; and brothers, Danny Lee of Mountain View and Leroy Lee of Ottawa, Kan.; and other family members.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with Lyndell Decker officiating. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.
Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
