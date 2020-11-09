DARLENE "IMA JEAN"  RANDALL

Darlene Ima Jean (Norris) Randall, age 90, of Houston, Mo., passed away Nov. 8, 2020 at Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was born April 19, 1930, in Clara, Mo., to George Richard “Dick” and Lulu May (Flowers) Norris.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wayne Norris, Dale Norris and Jimmy Norris; and one sister, Beulah White. Ima Jean is survived by her husband, Billy Randall; three children, Kathy Wilson and husband, Steve, of Houston, Mo., Gary Randall and wife, Sherry, of Houston, Mo., and Kent Randall and wife, Melissa, of Cabool, Mo.; nine grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.
Ima Jean married Billy E Randall Oct. 22, 1949, and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage, she was the love of his life. They were faithful members of the Clara Baptist Church for many years.
Ima Jean liked planting her flowers, gardening and canning. In her younger days, she enjoyed trout fishing, camping and traveling. This past year, she enjoyed putting puzzles together with her loving home care ladies. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Wolford Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Paul Murray officiating. Burial is in Wolford Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Dustin Randall, Matt Randall, Josh Wilson, Dustin Douglas, Willy Walker and Rance Cooper. Honorary pallbearer is Aaron Wilson.
