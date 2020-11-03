Danny Lee Sutton, 66, was born Nov. 20, 1953 to Oscar and Deloris Simon Sutton in Cedar Gap, Mo. He passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at his home in Houston, Mo.
Mr. Sutton grew up in Ellis Prairie, Mo., and attended elementary school in Success, Mo., and Houston High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Oscar Sutton Jr., Tommy Sutton and Johnny Spurlock; and three wives.
He married Tammy Laster on Jan. 16, 2007, in Springfield, Mo. He is survived by his wife; four children, Lee Sutton and Cassie Laster, Houston; Benny Sutton of Bucyrus and Jennifer Warner of Success; five stepchildren: Aaron Neeley of Bucyrus, Mo., Renee Klien of Mountain Grove, Bonnie Wilson of Ozark, Ark., Stephen Laster of Springfield, Mo. and Joshua Laster of Houston, Mo.; 23 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren, and other relatives.
He was the second owner of the family-owned business, Licking Roofing Co. His business took him all over Missouri.
Mr. Sutton loved hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, camping, playing card games, bingo, being outdoors, going to church, traveling and woodworking.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Danny Sutton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home or to a GoFundMe campaign (Danny Sutton Memorial Fund) account on Facebook.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.