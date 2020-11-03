Danny Lee Sutton, 66, was born Nov.  20, 1953 to Oscar and Deloris Simon Sutton in Cedar Gap, Mo. He passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at his home in Houston, Mo.

Mr. Sutton grew up in Ellis Prairie, Mo., and attended elementary school in Success, Mo., and Houston High School.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Oscar Sutton Jr., Tommy Sutton and Johnny Spurlock; and three wives.

He married Tammy Laster on Jan. 16, 2007, in Springfield, Mo.  He is survived by his wife; four children, Lee Sutton and Cassie Laster, Houston; Benny Sutton of Bucyrus and Jennifer Warner of Success; five stepchildren: Aaron Neeley of Bucyrus, Mo., Renee Klien of Mountain Grove, Bonnie Wilson of Ozark, Ark., Stephen Laster of Springfield, Mo. and Joshua Laster of Houston, Mo.; 23 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren, and other relatives.

He was the second owner of the family-owned business, Licking Roofing Co. His business took him all over Missouri.

Mr. Sutton loved hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends, camping, playing card games, bingo, being outdoors, going to church, traveling and woodworking.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Danny Sutton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home or to a GoFundMe campaign (Danny Sutton Memorial Fund) account on Facebook.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

