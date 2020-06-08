DAMIEN POGUE

Damien Michael Pogue, 22, of Licking passed away June 5, 2020. Damien was born on Feb. 15, 1998 in Crystal City, Mo., the son of Dannie Jr. and Tonya (Courtaway) Pogue.
Damien enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hanging out with his best friend, Rocky Rogers and piddling with his grandpa.
Damien is survived by his parents, Dannie Pogue Jr., and Tonya Pogue; sisters, Amber Pogue, Alexia Pogue and Brianna Pogue; grandfather, Dannie M. Pogue Sr.; and nephew, Kaiden Jason Vandrifft-Pogue; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, David P. and Joyce D. Courtaway; grandmother, Janice L. Pogue; and uncles, Eric L. Pogue and Jason P. Courtaway.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Mike Walker officiating. A memorial visitation was held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
