Winford Dale Jordan Jr., 58, the son of Winford Dale Jordan Sr. and Patsy Marie McGuire Adkins, was born March 7, 1962, in Kansas City, Mo. He passed away Aug. 10, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winford Dale Jordan Sr. and Patsy Marie McGuire Adkins and sisters, Sheila Kay Barr and Virginia Kay Jordan.
Mr. Jordan is survived by his wife, Kelly of Success, Mo.; his children, Justin and Heather, Jason and Amy, all of California, Mo., Alyssa and Michael of Bucyrus, Mo., JD and Shannon of Fairfax, Okla., Chastity Mace of Mansfield, Mo., Jessi and Tom Britt of Pawnee, Okla, Scott Craig of Sunrise Beach, Mo., Rhonda Merrell of Kansas City, Mo., Oakley Jordan of Success, Mo., and Daylenna Hall of Salem, Mo., as well as 28 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters, Christie Koch of Houston, Mo., and Patty Ann Schmidt of Florence, Mo.; brothers, William Jordan Sr. of Hartshorn; and Leo Jordan of Stover, Mo., as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Mr. Jordan enjoyed being outdoors and riding horses. His greatest love was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had most recently worked as a millwright but also spent many years as a truck driver.
Funeral services are noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with David Moerbe officiating. Interment is in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
