Coy Scott Jr.. 97, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, in Stockton, Mo.
He was born Sept. 30, 1923, to Coy A. Scott and Addie Keeney Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vera Wade.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dana Williams Scott, and a daughter, Trudy Booker; and along with six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Licking High School in 1941 and joined the U.S. Army and attained the rank of technical sergeant with the 28th Infantry Division. During his time in the military, he fought in the European Theatre during World War II, which included landing on Normandy Beach on D-Day, as well as fighting in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.
After returning home, Mr. Scott picked up carpentry as his trade and craft. Later he and his wife founded and operated Scott Material until their retirement.
He was an active member in his church. He took an active part in the community and served on various boards to help improve the lives of those around him. Mr. Scott enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing.
He found fulfillment in spending time with his family and recounting his life experiences.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking, under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton
