Clemmie Morton, age 93, daughter of Charlie and Lura (Nelson) Floyd, was born on April 20, 1927, in Montauk, Mo. She was a resident of La Bonne Maison, an assisted living residence, in Sikeston, Mo. She passed away at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, of 69 years, on April 3, 2016; one grandson, Chris Morton; her parents; and four brothers and four sisters.
Clemmie is survived by one daughter, Kathy and her husband, Roy Lynn of Boulder City, Nev.; and two sons, Tom, and his wife, Betsy of Des Peres, Mo., and Roy and his wife, Shannan, of Sikeston, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Velma Harrah and Wanda Floyd of Houston, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She loved her travels out west to Desert Trails RV Park in Tucson, Ariz. She enjoyed many years of traveling with her husband, Ray. She loved playing Mexican Train with all her friends at Desert Trails.
Clemmie loved working in her yard and took great pride in her yard. Her favorite past-time was picking up leaves and sticks in her yard.
During her time at La Bonne Maison, she loved playing dominos with everyone and watching the harvest of cotton, corn and soybeans from the adjacent fields.
Clemmie loved her family and all her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Clemmie enjoyed life and participating in everything. She inspired us all with her smiles, independence and energy.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Burial is in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are: Katie Morton, Brandon Winchester, Trampas Johnston, Matt Winchester, Trevor Johnston and Will Morton.
