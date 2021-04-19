Claudia Carlene Aldridge, 78, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, while at her home. She was born on April 5, 1943, in Graff, Mo., the daughter of Hobert and Dollie Greenlee Crewse.
She was married to Jimmy Dean Aldridge, on July 6, 1967, in Graff, Mo. They had four sons.
Mrs. Aldridge was a devout Christian. She enjoyed road trips going nowhere with her husband, traveling to watch her sons race four-wheelers, spending time with family, roosters, completing word search puzzles and sunflowers.
She was employed at Willow Nursing Home, and Sequel Corporation for many years, after raising her boys.
Mrs. Aldridge was preceded in death by her husband, Jim of 53 years; her parents; siblings, Elsie, Cledith, Pauline, Franklin and Geraldine; and her granddaughter, Kayla.
She is survived by her children, Tim, Mike, Rodney and Mark; her sisters, Norma and June; brothers, Donald, Leonard and Francis; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous friends and relatives.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the funeral chapel with Charles Horton officiating. Interment will be in the Tyrone Free Will Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
