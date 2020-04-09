CINDY BORDEN

Cynthia (Cindy) Lorene Borden, age 58, daughter of Rollin and Roberta (Mayberry) Lybyer, was born on Oct. 23, 1961, in Cabool, Mo. She passed away April 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Rollin Lybyer.
She is survived by her husband, Duane of Houston Mo.; four daughters, Melissa Horton, Kayla and Russell Wheat of Fulton, Mo., Erin Smith and Allex Borden of Houston, Mo.; her mother, Roberta Lybyer of Cabool, Mo.; two brothers; Mark Lybyer of Houston, Mo., and Steve Lybyer of Licking, Mo.; one sister, Donna Harper of Ava, Mo.; four grandsons, Lance and Ebin Smith of Houston, Mo., and Chase and Keethan Horton of Fulton, Mo., and several nieces and nephews.
Cindy grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1980.
She married Duane Borden on April 10, 1980, and was blessed with four beautiful daughters.
Cindy was a member of the Church of Christ in Cabool, Mo. She received Christ as her Savior in her teens and remained faithful throughout her life. She was always at her happiest when singing praise to the Lord with her family in Christ.
Cindy took pleasure in decorating and creating custom cakes for friends and family. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and traveling, but most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Cindy had compassion in her heart for everyone she met. She loved and was beloved by her family and close friends. She adored her four grandsons and relished every minute spent with them.
Cindy was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She lived her life to the fullest and adored every moment of it. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten, by everyone that was touched by her amazing personality, loving heart and unprecedented kindness.
Memorials may be made to Dykes Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
A private family graveside will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Dykes Cemetery with Brother Dennis Willard officiating under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Russell Wheat, Steve Lybyer, Taylor Lybyer, Shorty Smith, Lance Smith and Ebin Smith. Honorary pallbearers were: Chase Horton and Keethan Horton.
