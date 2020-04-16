CHRIS PURVIS

Christopher Thomas Purvis, age 59, son of Myron Purvis and Wendie Johnstone, was born Sept. 4, 1960 at St. Francis Hospital in Berwyn, Ill. He passed away April 14, 2020 in Houston, Mo.
Chris is preceded in death by his father, Myron Purvis.
He is survived by his wife, Renee of Houston; his son, David (fiancée, Briana) of East Troy, Wis.; his daughter, Rebekah of Columbia, Mo.; his mother, Wendie, his three brothers, Ted, Mike and Scott Purvis; his three sisters: Shereen Brennan (husband, Tracy), Joy Carter (husband, Rodney), and Carrie Burch (husband, Glen); and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chris spent his early childhood in Hammond, Ind., and later moved to Cabool, Mo. He graduated from Cabool High School in 1978. He married the love of his life Catherine "Renee" Purvis on July 13, 1985, at First Baptist Church, Houston.
Chris developed a passion for Classic Cars while he worked at a local body shop after high school. He performed many top-notch restorations of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s American automobiles. His business evolved from restorations into owning and operating the "Dream Car Store" in Willow Springs, Mo., where over the years he bought and sold thousands of Muscle Cars and American Classics. He earned a great respect within the Classic Car community for his honesty, integrity and special eye for quality vehicles. Chris frequented many classic car auctions over the years, but he especially loved attending Mecum Collector Car Auctions, where he and Renee were treated like family by the staff and regular attendees.
Chris was a devout Christian and attended Clara Baptist Church. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime, but he especially loved American history and traveling the country. He enjoyed movie nights at home, grilling out and visiting with all his “favorite” family members, and just relaxing out on the back porch in his overalls while enjoying watching the wildlife.
Chris was an incredibly loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. His compassion and generosity knew no bounds. Chris will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but he truly would want us all to rejoice as he spends eternity with his Savior in Heaven.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
A private family graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Wolford Cemetery with the Rev. Benny Gard officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are: David Purvis, Mike Purvis, Scott Purvis, Don Wells, Glen Burch, Terry Dillard, Kirby Cauldwell and Rodney Carter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.