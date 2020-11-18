Yi, Chin Suk Williams, age 71, was born Dec. 24, 1949, in Kwang Ju, South Korea.
She passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Eunice, Mo.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of 42 years John Williams of Eunice, Mo.; adopted daughter, Allison Williams of Eunice, Mo.; stepson David Williams of Aberdeen, Md.; brother, Yi, Chong Joel and sisters, Yi, Hae Suk and Yi, Suk I, all of South Korea.
Chin and John Williams met in South Korea in 1976 and later married at Renovo, Penn., in December 1978, while residing at Falls Church, Va.
She enjoyed her work as an automotive fabric designer with Joan Fabrics Corporation, in Lowell, Mass. She was talented and rose in the company as an expert in her field. She enjoyed the trips to Detroit, in the company aircraft, to attend the yearly automotive shows.
When the couple retired, they moved to the Eunice, Mo., community to have a change of lifestyle. She enjoyed the rural life of gardening, feeding her favorite cows and always cooking the wonderful Korean food she specialized in.
She was an outgoing lady, offering her time and services where needed, often volunteering at the Senior Center in Summersville.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Burial is in Snydertown Cemetery in Nittany, Penn. Local arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
