Cherie Jo Dixon, age 66, passed away April 30, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Nevada, Iowa, to Ralph and Jean (Smith) Kinyon.
Cherie attended school in Independence, Mo., and later attended Texas County Technical College in Houston, Mo., receiving her medical certificate. She was saved in her younger years, and was a member of Boone Creek Baptist Church.
She married James Dixon May 22, 2012, in Houston, Mo., by Wesley Wallace. Cherie worked in different garment factories and helped Jim working as a janitor and maintenance at TCTC for 13 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Cherie is survived by her loving husband, Jim of the home; a son, William Courter and wife, Lisa of Dawson, Ga.; a daughter, Michelle Courter and James Looney of Houston, Mo.; a step-son, James Dixon of Springfield, Mo., a step-daughter, Jennifer McClanahan and husband, Steve of Nixa, Mo.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Christina; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Kinyon and wife, Debbie of Edwards, Mo., and Mitchell Kinyon of Ozark, Mo; and a sister, Debbie Courter of Bolivar, Mo.
Cherie loved gardening, woodworking, making crafts, baking and fishing. She enjoyed their trips to Toledo Bend Lake in Louisiana fishing, she and Jim had gone every year for the last 17 years except last year.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Texas County Hospice of Care, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday May 5, 2021, at Big Creek Cemetery with Todd Richardson officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are James Looney, Zak Ennis, Christina Courter and Rick Dixon.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.