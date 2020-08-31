Here’s a story of a life well-lived:
Charles Wayne Venn Sr. (known as Charlie) was born at home in Nash, Okla.,, the second oldest of eight children to Harvey Noble Venn and Zella Phyllis Huff Venn on Sept. 23, 1938. He grew up in Oklahoma and Winfield, Kan., graduating from Winfield High School in 1957. In 1959 he married Helen Marie West and one daughter was born from this union. After Helen’s death, he married Marcia Lee Allison who gave him 57 wonderful years of marriage (Oct. 21, 1963) and nine more children: two sets of twins, one set of triplets, and two single births. The Venn’s, with their 10 children lived in Mulvane, Kan., and Cedar Point, Kan., before moving to Mountain View, Mo., in the early 1980s. He lived in Licking, Mo., at the time of his death.
Charlie was in the military from 1959 to 1965. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad and Graves Truck Line in Kansas and as a correctional officer at SCCC in Licking Mo., retiring after 18 years only because of health. At this job, he was affectionately called “Venn” and “old man.” Charlie also farmed his whole life and was currently farming at his passing. His favorite hobby was working. He set pins in a bowling alley at age 12 or younger to contribute to the family income. He has worked ever since. Some of his other hobbies were reading his Bible, books on how to stay healthy, devotional books and farm books. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, dominoes, taking care of his farm animals and riding his motorcycles. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family at gatherings, reunions and vacations. He loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.
Jesus Christ ushered him into his heavenly home on Aug. 21, 2020, from Tulsa, Okla., at almost 82 years of age. Those in that great cloud of witnesses that were waiting for him were his parents, brother-Dennis Venn, sisters-Kathy Moody and Phyllis Jackson, first wife-Helen Venn, his children’s Uncle Sonny Coots, Uncle Dan Merchant, and Aunt Ruth, grandson-Matthew Tice, and great-granddaughters: Dakota Venn and Scarlett Venn.
Those eager to join him when God is ready for them are wife-Marcia Venn of the home in Licking, Mo., and his 10 children: Sherry Tice (James), Mountain View, Mo., Charlotte Hatley (Michael) Brookland, Ark., Carla Ward, Willow Springs, Mo., Cassandra Miller (Mark), Houston, Mo., Phalena White (Johnny), Pomona, Mo., Christine Collins (Doug) Willow Springs, Mo., Chuck Venn (Shelly), Solo, Mo., Chris Venn, Licking, Mo., Michael Venn, Licking, Mo., and Michelle Wise (Mark) Willow Springs, Mo., as well as 47 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter.
There are four babies awaiting delivery (great-grandbabies), with a set of twins that he was eager to meet. Also surviving are four brothers: Harvey, Curtis, Jerry and Jack Venn. A host of other family and friends treasure the time spent with Charlie and Marcia, including Leon and Carolyn Wyant and the late John Donley and wife Garla (all lifelong friends of the Venn’s).
Charlie attended the Licking Assembly of God Church. This is where the visitation will be at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020. Pallbearers honored to carry Charles Venn to where his body will rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, Willow Springs, Mo., are his sons: Chuck, Chris, and Michael Venn and friends/coworkers: John Weavers, Phillip Rippinger and Randy Adey.
Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Bailey and all of Charlie’s grandsons.
In memory of Charles Venn, memorial contributions may be made to Licking Assembly of God, The Gideon’s International or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.