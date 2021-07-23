Charles Lawson Wallace, 98, the ninth child of Charles Alexander and Mary Elizabeth Copplinger Wallace, was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Diamond, Mo. He passed away July 14, 2021, at Dixon Nursing Home, Dixon, Mo.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; one grandchild, Steven; and his wife of 70 years, Thelma Jean Buckner Wallace.
He is survived by seven children, Carolyn Wallace, Charles Wallace, Terry Wallace, Hugh Wallace, Timothy Wallace, Robert Wallace and Bill Wallace; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wallace served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked as a water well driller in several counties in Missouri, as well as a truck driver, both local and long haul.
He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was an avid sportsman, loved fast cars and fast boats, hunting and fishing until he began to lose his sight.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
