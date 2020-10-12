Charles Elmer Shriver, 75, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. He was born on Nov. 9, 1944, to parents Arthur and Ada (Brewer) Shriver, as the second youngest of the “Great Eight” Shriver boys.
Charles attended Meat Cutter’s School after graduating Summersville High School. He spent two years in Pakistan with the Peace Corps teaching agriculture, then served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, earning a Bronze Star and Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
He married his lifetime love, Kathryn Rose Richmond on Aug. 23, 1969. The couple of 51 years first settled in the Kansas City area, where Charles worked in the meat industry, to raise their children. Upon retiring, they returned to Texas County where he pursued his passion of farming. He volunteered for the Elk Creek Fire Department, Nagle Cemetery Board and the Cattlemen’s Association.
When asked how he was, he was always teasingly, “almost perfect.” Charles was loved and respected by many and considered the best dad ever by his kids. He was ready to lend a helping hand at any time and let nothing slow him down from working his farm.
Charles was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amy Luann; his parents; infant sister, Letha; and his brothers, Laverne, Art, Loyd, Chester, Lester and John.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; brother, Walter; daughter, Rebecca; son, Dennis and wife Mendy; grandchildren Jacob, Garrett, Treyton, Kate and Bintu; and great-granddaughter Raelyn Charlie Shriver.
Memorials are suggested to Nagle Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Nagle Cemetery with Jayson Shriver officiating, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Curtis Crabtree, Dennis Shriver, Jacob Shriver, Garrett Shriver, Treyton Shriver, Jayson Shriver, Jared Shriver and Walter Shriver.
