Charlene “Char” Lorriane DuBois, 66, passed away May 29, 2021.
Mrs. DeBois was born to Clifford and Elinor DuBois on July 15, 1954, in Hartford, Conn. She was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Viana Ann DuBois; and two sisters, Kathy Zappulla and Sandy Whitham.
She is survived by her sons, Joe DuBois of Torrington, Conn., Jason Colgan, Benton, Mo. and Josh Colgan, Crane, Mo.; three daughters, Jennifer Scott, Houston, Mo.; Jessica Brown, Chaffee, Mo., and Jami Teem, Houston, Mo.; a brother, Marty Carroll of Farmington, Conn.; two sisters, Mary Sawyer, of Hurlock, Md., and Donna Marinelli, Canton, Conn.; and 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. DeBois worked at Wal-Mart for years and while there she made a lot of friends. She enjoyed listening to the Bee Gees, sitting and watching cars go by, playing shuffleboard, making pies, watching NASCAR and catching up with family and friends on Facebook. What she loved the most was the Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was looking forward to meeting her great grandson.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
The family is hosting a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Souls Harbor Family Worship. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
