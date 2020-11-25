Charles (Chalky) Wells, age 74, son of D.P. and Margaret (King) Wells was born Jan. 14, 1946, in Houston, Mo. He passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital after complications from colon surgery performed in Springfield, Mo.
He is survived by his wife, Alice, of 21 years; one brother, John Franklin Wells of Lynwood, Wash.; a sister, Deanna Kay Wells of Seattle, Wash.; and two step-sons, John (Jessie) Mosley and sons, Luke, and Nick of Holts Summit, Mo., and Dylan (Joline) Mosley and son, Noll of St Louis, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Chalky graduated from Houston High School in 1964 and the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1972. His career in pharmacy spanned 47 years, working as relief and staff pharmacist at various retail pharmacies and hospitals, ending at the TCMH pharmacy where he worked full time for 10 years and part-time for five. He was well respected by his co-workers.
He was committed to the Houston Community, serving as a City Councilman for three terms, on the TCMH hospital board and the Bank of Houston board. A faithful member of the Houston United Methodist Church, Chalky was financial secretary, a member of the board of trustees, church council and finance committee. He prayed regularly for those he knew were ill or struggling.
There were some serious health problems that Chalky had to deal with, but after a kidney transplant in 2017, things improved for a while. He looked to God for healing and strength.
Chalky loved and was loved so much by his family. He was strong, generous, wise and caring. His family and many friends will miss him — his smile, his friendship and his big, big heart.
There will be a celebration of Chalky’s life in the spring at the Houston United Methodist Church.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be sent to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy of St Louis, Mo. (formerly the St Louis College of Pharmacy): 1 Pharmacy Place, St Louis, MO, 63110.
