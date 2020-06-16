Carollene Sharon (Moise) Coats, age 73, daughter of George Raymond Moise and Glendolla (Crawford) Bennett, was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Houston, Mo. She passed away June 12, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.
Carollene grew up in Houston, and went all 13 years of school in Houston, graduating with the class of 1964.
Carollene was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Coats, Jr; her parents; one sister, Elaine Colburn; and one brother, Michael Ray Moise.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorette’ Smith and husband, Lester of Bucyrus, Mo.; one sister, Marlene Branson and her husband, Kenny of Slidell, Texas; one granddaughter, Pheadra Kay Smith of Bucyrus, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Jan Moise of Hartville, Mo.; two nephews, Robert Blaine Holder of Cabool, Mo., and Jason Daniel Moise of Waynesville, Mo.; four nieces: Bridgett Baney of Lexington, Tenn., LaDawn Fitzgerald of Krum, Texas, Karla Stastny of Celina, Texas, and Krista Burger of Pilot Point, Texas; 12 great nieces and nephews; and seven (soon to be eight) great-great-nieces and nephews. Everyone was a very big part of her life and well loved by her.
Carollene married Kenneth Wesley Skouby on June 8, 1964 and to this union one daughter was born. They divorced in 1978. She married Ray Coats, Jr on March 3, 1986.
She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church, Houston, Mo. She was baptized at the age of nine at Dogs Bluff outside of Houston.
Right out of high school, Carollene attended beauty school in Springfield, Mo. She came back to Houston and set up shop. It can be said that there is not a head of hair she has not touched in Houston, Mo.! She retired after 40 years.
Carollene moved to Nebraska in 1975 with her then husband, Kenneth, and after their divorce, moved to Springfield, Mo., where she continued hair styling. In 1984, she moved to Republic with Lorette’. She met back up with her high school sweetheart, Ray Coats, Jr and married him. They moved back to the Bucyrus area where she had a milking business. She was proud to be a milk farmer even though it was hard work. She loved her cows. After retiring from milking, they moved to the West Plains area. After his death, she moved back to Houston.
Carollene was highly active with her high school class alumni. She helped coordinate many 1964 class reunions, and never missed a class reunion in 55 years. She felt that her classmates were also her family and often was heard saying that her high school years were her “Golden Years.”
Carollene was an avid quilter, hand sewing many numerous quilts. She also loved reading, and when she lost her sight in 2006, she still would listen to books. She loved anything that had to do with water, going to the lake, camping, fishing, skiing, tubing or floating. She also loved to travel; one of her favorite trips was to Meeker, Colo., elk hunting with Ray, but the most favorite trip was the month she spent in Puerto Rico with her niece, Bridgett Baney. But her most favorite pastime was spending time with family. Holidays and birthdays were the best when she was there. Carollene was an avid storyteller and could recount past stories about family so the stories could be passed on down.
Carollene was a wonderful and kind, wife, mother, grannie, aunt and friend, to all that knew her. She never had a cross word to say to or about someone. And always prayed for everyone. It is with heartfelt sorrow to say she will be missed by any and all that knew her.
Memorials are suggested to Union Cemetery. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, from at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Delbert Gayer officiating. Burial is in Union Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Jason Moise, Brad Burger, Bobby “Bubba” Stastny, Robert O’Quinn, Ryan Schleper and Eli Snider. Honorary pallbearers are Lester Smith, Branson Burger, Morgan Moise, Blaine Holder and Dylan Jackson.
