Caroline June Steckhah Fischer, age 87, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at home in Houston, Mo. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, to John and Erna Doering Steckhahn in Portland, Wis.
She graduated from Watertown High School. She married Wallace Fischer on Sept. 13, 1952. Together they started the Fischer Plumbing Co. in Watertown where she served as the secretary and office manager. She enjoyed her family and gardening.
Mrs. Fischer is survived by her husband, Wallace; three children, Fonda Fischer, Faith Rimmert and Frayne Fischer; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one sister, May Burgy; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Doering; one sister, Pearl Terrazas; and two infant brothers.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown, Wis.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
