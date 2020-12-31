Carolee Hutcheson, age 95, the daughter of Scott F. Whittaker and Eunice Bassore Whittaker, was born April 21, 1925, in Mammoth Springs, Ark., and passed away Dec. 30, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
Her father worked for the Frisco Railroad and the family lived at Rogersville, Mo. before moving to Mammoth Springs, Ark. The next move was to Cabool, Mo., in 1938 when Carolee was 13 years old. Carolee had three brothers: Marvin, Scott and David.
Carolee graduated from Cabool High School in 1943 and then entered Southwest Missouri State Teachers College (now Missouri State University) in Springfield, Mo. She attended classes year-round and graduated in three years with a major in Accounting and a minor in English. After college, she worked for Producers Creamery in Cabool and later for the superintendent of Cabool Schools.
Carolee married Nolan Robert Hutcheson of Houston, Mo., on May 23, 1948. Carolee and Nolan shared long lives together in Texas County, Mo. They were active members of the Houston United Methodist Church and many other community and youth organizations. Carolee and Nolan were well-known for working together in the family businesses including Hutcheson Oil Company and Indian Creek Ranch, raising Appaloosa and Quarter horses and cattle. Carolee was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, Laur Gamma Iota, which she loved. After moving back to Houston, she was thrilled to receive many birthday, Christmas and other holiday greetings from current members throughout the year from all over the United States.
Carolee was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brothers. She is survived by her four children, Jon, Sara, Steve and Joe; six grandchildren, Sydney, Darcie, Ashley, Jon Robert (JR), Ryan and Lauren; and six great-grandchildren, Esteban, Estella, Evelyn, Clara, Jon Nolan and Anna. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Houston Education Foundation or the Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation.
Private graveside services are Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston, with Pastor Roger Cary officiating.
Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers were J.R. Hutcheson, Ryan Hutcheson, Jessie Brooke, Steve Hutcheson, Joe Hutcheson and Joe Richardson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.