Carol Sue Wake 76, of Mountain Grove, passed away Feb. 19, 2021. The daughter of Clyde and Mescal Reed Angerman, she was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Abilene, Texas.
In 1969, Mrs. Wake married David Whittier. Later in life she wedded Estel Wake.
She accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and continued attending and serving in her local church until her health declined.
Born into an Army family, she took pride in her experiences and travel that led to many different cities and countries throughout her childhood. Working in the healthcare field was something she enjoyed; however, her finest work was that of a seasoned seamstress.
Mrs. Wake was known to her family and friends as being someone who enjoyed helping others, drawing, putting together puzzles and cats. She was an intelligent, quick-witted soul who was known for her one liners.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Wake; parents and one sister, Francis Angerman.
Surviving are a son, Paul Bryant Whittier; two daughters, Lisa Marie Fair and Julie Ann Whittier; one brother, William Angerman; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.
Visitation is noon Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel with Pastor John Atchison officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mountain Grove under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
