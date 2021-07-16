Carol Louise Nicholson, 83, daughter of Earl and Lucille (Hiftline) Ries, was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Adrian, Mich. She passed away on July 14, 2021, in Houston, Mo., at the home of her youngest son where she was residing.
Mrs. Nicholson was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda, that died as an infant and her two husbands, Jerry Borton of 34 years and Charles Nicholson of 14 years. She is survived by her four children Linda, Michael, Mark and David; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She grew up in Adrian, Mich., where she went to school and college. She married Jerry Borton in 1959 and raised their children. They moved to Oklahoma in 1988. He died of cancer in 1993. She remarried to Charlie Nicholson in 1999. He passed away in 2013. She moved to Missouri to be near her son due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
She worked as a CAN and Walmart for 16 years which she retired from in 2006. Her favorite job was as a volunteer at the Community Thrift Shop in Chandler, Okla. She was a member of the Friends Church for more than 40 years.
She enjoyed sewing, painting, quilting, reading and caring for her family. She taught Sunday School for many years. She was always willing to give of her time and talents.
The family is hosting a celebration of her life at noon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Houston First Baptist Church. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
