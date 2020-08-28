Brian Christian Gilliland, age 53, was born Aug. 27, 1966, in Dallas, Texas to Linwood and Kathleen (Rogner) Gilliland. He passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Houston, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his father, Linwood Gilliland. Brian is survived by his mother, Kathleen Gilliland of Bucyrus, Mo.; a sister, Julie Lynn Gilliland and husband, Charles Smith of Medina, Ohio; and his many friends.
Brian grew up in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from Lake Dallas High School. He attended Texas State Technical College and received his degree in auto body restoration.
Brian worked for Peterbilt for over 20 years. He moved to Houston, Mo., in 2013 and started working with Wayne Bittle doing service work in the food industry. You could often see him driving down the road with his devoted companion, Rocky, an adopted stray Siberian Husky.
He attended church at Clara Baptist Church in Houston, where Pastor Paul Murray leads the congregation.
His passion was car racing and classic car restoration. He was well-known for his attention to detail and perfection in his work.
Brian will be greatly missed for his kindness and outgoing personality. He could always be depended on to help a friend or neighbor in need, and willing to tackle any challenge.
A memorial service will be held at Clara Baptist Church in Houston, time and date to be announced. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
