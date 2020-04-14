Bonnie Louise Utley Eckert was born May 27, 1939, in Ashley Creek, Mo.. She passed away Easter morning April 12, 2020, at the age of 80. Bonnie was the cherished daughter of the late Faith (Diedrich) and Orval (Bill) Norton.
Bonnie was married to Fred Utley and to this union there were five children, Jacky, Robin, Eva, Fred and Eric.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; and one brother, Arvel Norton.
Surviving are her five beloved children: Jacky Coffer and husband, Dave, Robin Lee and husband, Tony, Eva Sullins, Fred Utley and wife, Tabatha, and Eric Utley and wife, Rebecca.
She is the loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Julie Mueller and husband, Ed, Justin Utley, Dillon Utley, Hayden Utley, Dakota Utley, Zach Holt, Tim Taylor, Christina Taylor and several great-grandchildren. She was a loving sister to Shirley Lindemann, Betty Haase, Mary Stefanic and a dear friend to many.
Bonnie led a simple life. She loved her family and enjoyed bingo and lottery scratch offs.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials are suggested to Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday April 16, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home.
A private family graveside will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are: Fred Utley, Eric Utley, Dave Coffer, Dillon Utley, Dakota Utley, and Stan Sullins.
