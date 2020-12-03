Bonnie Jean Patterson Price was born March 14, 1944, to Garland William Henry Patterson and Elva May Beasley Patterson at Raymondville, Mo. She passed on Dec. 2, 2020, at home with family by her side. She was 76 years old and twice a survivor of Breast Cancer. She died of a rare form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma after recently being diagnosed.
Bonnie married William “Bill” Harold Price on Aug. 14, 1960, at Raymondville, Mo., at her parent’s home with Sadie Miles officiating. To this marriage three children were born, Diana Leah Price Shelton, David Bradley Price and Brian Keith Price.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David; sisters, Mildred Labbee, Wanda Fox, Melba June Hayes, Bettie Lou Hill and Virginia Bissett; brothers, Arthur and Jimmy Patterson; and great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Rayne Shelton.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Bill; sister Carol Lomax of Licking; children, Diana Leah (Roger) Shelton, of Bucyrus; Brian Keith (Sandra) Price of Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom; grandchildren and families, Jarod (Kristi) Shelton, Reggie and Kalista of Centralia, Jamison “Jami” Shelton, Trinity, Trenton, Jackson and Cecily of Columbia, Ryan (Danny) Bowersox, Maya of Lawrence, Kan., Taylor (Tim) Dority, Mason and Carter of Cross Timbers; and Vincent Mesrine of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; sister-in-law, Twyla (Wayne) Hackman of Licking, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bonnie brought much into all her relationships. Although a quiet and modest person in public life, she deeply loved her family and took great pleasure in every member’s achievements, both great and small. Devoted to everyone, she celebrated their joys and lamented their sorrows. She was a rock within her family to whom others could readily seek support whenever the need arose. She enjoyed her life with them, even for those who lived far away. She always stayed informed of everyone’s activities and ensured she had made each a hand-sewn quilt, even though she would have limited use of her hand later in life.
While she spent most of her life caring for others, Bonnie also enjoyed success in her business endeavors. Self-taught, she passed qualifying exams to practice bookkeeping, tax-preparation, and real estate. She “flipped” houses decades before it would be known as an occupation and she was a supportive and active partner in her husband Bill’s tenure as a Free Will Baptist minister.
A passionate student of local history, Bonnie researched genealogy, restored old furniture and collected depression-era glass, antiques and Aladdin lamps. She also enjoyed working in the yard and flower gardens and took great pride in creating the most attractive garden on the block, as well as ensuring that small family cemeteries stayed well maintained.
She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to donor’s favorite charity in Bonnie’s Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Boone Creek Cemetery with Ed Williamson officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.