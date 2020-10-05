BILLY COOK

Billy Jennette (Vandevort) Cook was born May 19, 1930, at Raymondville, Mo. She was one of seven children born to Monte Vandevort and Mary (Brashear) Vandevort. She went to be with her Heavenly Father, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 90 years, 4 months and 25 days.
Billy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Clyde Charles Cook, Nov. 25, 1950, in Summersville, Mo., making their union 59 years. To this union four children were born, Cathy Charlane, Linda Darlene, Judy Marlene and Clyde Keith.
Billy and Clyde lived on their farm and worked together to raise their family. During the early years, Billy followed Clyde as he was in the Army from June 1951 – 1953. She worked at Angelica, was a wonderful wife and mother.
Billy was saved at an early age, a member of Valley Center Baptist Church and attended regularly. She served as Sunday School teacher, VBS worker, worked with youth and any other position that needed to be filled. Billy read her Bible daily and helped others in need. She wasn’t bashful of asking if you and your family were Christians. She was quick to tell you about Heaven and hell and didn’t want anyone to go to hell.
Billy encouraged good work ethics, honesty, love and responsibility. She believed our purpose in life is to live for God and praise Him daily. She loved the outdoors and could be found fishing many days when her health permitted. She loved catching more fish than you if you went fishing with her and usually did. She loved camping and picnicking with her family and friends. She passed on her love of God’s beautiful wonders; from the smallest flowers, wild animals, pet squirrels, woodpeckers, hummingbirds, the rivers and the beautiful sunsets.
Billy is known far and wide for many handmade creations. She loved to sew, crochet, embroidery, paint, build toy barns, loading chutes, folding fences, gun cabinets and bird houses.
Billy loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She taught them many things, right from wrong, that you should be true to your word and passed on her love to each of them.
Billy is preceded in death by her parents, Monte Vandevort and Mary Vandevort; husband, Clyde Cook; daughter, Cathy Newby; brothers, Robert, Leo and Reber Lee Vandevort; and sisters Willa Mae Robinson, Sylvia Cook and Agnes Smith.
Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Linda and Randy Kirkman of Summersville, Judy and Wilbert Barton of Hartshorn and Keith and Carolyn Cook of Jefferson City.
Her grandchildren, Heather and Matt Hill of Willow Springs, Heath and Amanda Newby of Hartshorn, Jon and Rebecca Kirkman, Scott and Randie Kirkman, Nicole and Nathan Brawley of Summersvlle, Matthew Cook of Gainesville, Fla., and Jared Cook and Katie of Jefferson City, Mo.
Her great-grandchildren, Wyatt Woolsey, Waylon Woolsey and Haylee, Cole and Caylyn Newby, Karen and Kassi Kirkman, Jace, Kaden and West Kirkman, Eli and Maverick Brawley, Anna and Justin Hill, and future granddaughter of Jared and Katie.
Her sisters-in-law: Bonnie Vandevort of Mountain View and Patty German of Hartshorn, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Billy loved her family dearly. She will be missed!
Our loss is Heaven’s gain.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Valley Center Baptist Church at Hartshorn with pastors Terry Robertson, Leon Michel, Jerry Blaylock and Brandon Brawley officiating. Interment was in the Valley Center Cemetery with Heath Newby, Jon Kirkman, Scott Kirkman, Matthew Cook, Jared Cook, Matt Hill and Nathan Brawley serving as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers were Wyatt Woolsey, Waylon Woolsey, Cole Newby, Jace Kirkman, Kaden Kirkman, West Kirkman, Eli Brawley and Maverick Brawley.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.