Graveside service for William "Bill" Howard Agee, 96, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Allen Cemetery.

Mr. Agee, a retired mail carrier, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Houston House. 

Visitation is 10 a.m until 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear next week. 

